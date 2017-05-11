New Commander Appointed at Cadillac MSP Post

The Michigan State Police post in Cadillac recently appointed a new Post Commander.

22 Year MSP Veteran First Lieutenant Frank Keck took the place of former post commander David Street, who retired in March.

The Cadillac post is the base of MSP operations for Wexford, Manistee, Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau Counties.

First Lieutenant Keck was transferred to Cadillac, but isn’t new to the area. He was first assigned to the post shortly after he became a trooper in 1995.

First Lieutenant Keck is excited to work with the public, and says they are the MSP’s greatest asset.