MSP Participates in Nationwide Initiative to Ensure Motorcoach Safety

During the month of May MSP troopers will participate in a nation wide initiative that aims to ensure passenger bus safety.

From May 14th until the 27th – MSP motor carriers will focus on promoting safety and security on the roads by inspecting passenger vehicles for overall maintenance.

This will include checking brakes, tires, and even the exhaust systems of the vehicles.

Officers will verify driver qualifications and compliance with hours-of-service requirements.

The commander of the MSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division says that passengers expect the buses they ride to be mechanical sound and the drivers to be in compliance with the law.

Initiatives like this one help the MSP ensure compliance within the busing industry.

There is a mobile app called SaferBus that provides bus riders with a quick and free way to review a company’s safety record before buying a ticket or booking group travel.

Additional information on the app and safety information for travelers/trip planners can be found at www.fmcsa.dot.gov/ lookbeforeyoubook.