Remains Found in Wexford County Positively Identified as James Hepworth

We have an update to a story we first reported on back in March.

Authorities have now positively identified human remains that were found in Wexford County earlier this year.

The remains were found on public property in Wexford County’s South Branch Township on March 28th.

They were found by a K-9 unit during an extended search for a missing person, James Hepworth.

Hepworth was reported missing to the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office in August of last year.

Three days later his vehicle was located near Dobson Ridge in Wexford County.

Since that time multiple searches have failed to locate Hepworth in that area.

The K-9 unit located the remains between 3/4 and 1 mile away from where Hepworth’s vehicle was found back in August.

The remains were sent to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing for a forensic autopsy.

And now the MSP says DNA results from the remains were compared to Hepworth’s family – positively identifying the remains as Hepworth.

The investigation is still ongoing as investigators wait for the complete analysis from the MSU Forensic Anthropology and Sparrow Hospital Pathology.