Police Advises People to Keep Eye out for Credit Card Skimmers

Downstate police are advising people to be aware of credit card skimmers after a device was found at a Grand Rapids gas station.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department – a skimmer was found on a pump at the Mobile One gas station on Cherry Street SW on Tuesday.

The skimmer was found by an employee with the Michigan Department of Weights and Measures.

People are reminded to check for protective tape covering the openings on gas pump access doors.

If the tape appears to have been tampered with, do not use the pump and immediately inform an employee.