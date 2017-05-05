Six Arrested on Outstanding Warrants and Drug Related Charges in Clare County

Six people were arrested on outstanding warrants and drug related charges in Clare County.

On Tuesday Clare County deputies went to a home in the 400 block of North Scott Drive in Farwell to serve an outstanding warrant on a 26-year-old woman.

Deputies located the 26-year-old at the home, but they also located several other suspects.

One of those suspects, a 33-year-old man, was found to have several warrants for his arrest.

When they were speaking with the man, deputies say they located individually packaged bags of meth, along with prescription medication that didn’t belong to the man.

Four other suspects were also arrested at the home on charges that included being in possession of meth and having warrants out for their arrest.

All six were taken to the Clare County Jail.

They were arraigned on Wednesday –

Brooklyn Milliken, the 26-year-old whom deputies went to serve the original warrant, was charged with maintaining a drug house and possession of meth.

Kerry Eckler, the 33-year-old man who deputies located while at the house, was charged with possession of meth and possession of analogs.

24-year-old Desarae Milliken was charged with maintaining a drug house.

Barbara Wright, was charged with maintaining a drug house and using meth.

William Jones Jr, a 28-year-old man, was charged with maintaining a drug house.

And 30-year-old Heather Wright was lodged on outstanding warrants, but faced no new charges from this incident.