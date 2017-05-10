RECALL – Save-A-Lot Recalls All Lots of Pick 5 Chicken & Waffles Frozen Sandwiches

Fourth Street Barbecue – a company that supplies products to Save-A-Lot – is recalling ALL lot numbers of the Save-A-Lot Pick 5 Chicken Waffle Sandwiches.

The recall is because the products could be contaminated with listeria.

The product was sold frozen and distributed to Save-A-Lot stores across the country.

All Date Codes of the following Products are included in this recall:

Item UPC Product size/Box Save-A-Lot Pick 5 Mix & Match Chicken & Waffle Sandwich 051933353664 14.4 oz /box

The recall is because the supplier of the waffles used in the frozen sandwiches found listeria during testing at their manufacturing plant.

No illnesses related to the products have been reported at this time.

Consumers who have the frozen sandwiches should return for a refund.