President Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday.

According to the White House Press Secretary – Trump acted on recommendations from the Attorney Generals Office when he terminated the head of the FBI.

Trump said the FBI is a cherished and respected institution on that this action will mark a new beginning for the law enforcement agency.

A search for a new permanent FBI Director began immediately after Comey’s termination.

According to the Congressional Research Service – the non-partisian research service that completes research for the legislative branch – this is only the second time sine 1972 that a sitting president has removed the FBI Director.

The first was in 1992 when President Clinton terminated then FBI Director William S. Sessions. Sessions had been nominated in 1987 by President Reagan.

Clinton removed Sessions citing “serious questions …. about the conduct and the leadership of the Director”