DNR Asks for Help Finding Those Responsible for Vandalizing Northern Michigan Trail

The DNR is asking for your help in finding the people responsible for damaging a popular northern Michigan trail.

The damage was done to the Mason Tract Pathway, a special management area along the Au Sable River in southeast Crawford County.

The DNR says that in late April gates and other barriers were removed or vandalized near the Chapel and Castle sites – areas that are popular with hikers, canoers, and others using the river.

A truck was also driven across a newly seeded and stabilized pathway – leaving deep ruts.

At this time, authorities are not sure if the two incidents are related.

The DNR’s Grayling Forest Unit manager says these types of events have been on the rise.

Repairs to the trail are already underway. Friends of the Mason Tract and AmeriCorps members are working the DNR to fill in the ruts and reseed the area.

Anyone with information about the damage is asked to contact the DNR through the Report All Poaching line 1.800.292.7800.