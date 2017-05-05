Muskegon County Man Charged with Delivering Drugs

A Muskegon County man was recently arraigned on charges of delivery of drugs.

The man was arrested after an investigation that began in April of this year.

During that investigation SSCENT detectives say they purchased suspected fentanyl or heroin and crack cocaine from the suspect.

On Monday MSP troopers from the Hometown Security Team arrested the suspect, 21-year-old Ricky Darnell Smith, in a business parking lot on Polk Road in Hart.

Smith was in court on Tuesday where he was charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl/heroin, possession with the intent to deliver cocaine, delivery of fentanyl/heroin, and delivery of cocaine.

The charges are felonies punishable by up to 20-years in prison.