Search in Roscommon County Finds Homemade Pistol, Explosive

An investigation into a supposed weapons violation led to two people being arrested in Roscommon County.

MSP Troopers were called to the report of an improvised firearm at a home in Roscommon County Tuesday night.

During the investigation, troopers seized a homemade pistol that wasn’t registered.

A 32-year-old Roscommon Township woman was allegedly in possession of an illegal stun gun. She was arrested and lodged in the Roscommon County Jail.

Troopers continued to investigate and found a 29-year-old Roscommon Township man, a convicted felon, was allegedly in possession of firearms and explosives.

Troopers learned that the man had allegedly discussed using the explosives to damage public infrastructure.

A search warrant was obtained for his home, where police recovered an improvised explosive device, a pistol, and a long gun.

The man was arrested on felony weapons charges and lodged in the Roscommon Count Jail.

The MSP says the incident is still under investigation and there may be additional charges filed.

The names of the two suspects has not been released at this time.