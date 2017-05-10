Search of Osceola County Home Allegedly Finds Meth Making Materials

An Osceola County man was arrested after detectives say they found meth making materials inside a home.

On Tuesday detectives with the Traverse Narcotics Team along with the Michigan Department of Corrections Parole/Probation division and the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office took part in Operation Nighthawk.

Operation Nighthawk includes visits to the homes of those on parole or probation.

Agents were in Evart Township where they entered into the home of man of probation.

A search of the home allegedly found the components and chemicals used to manufacture meth.

Specially trained meth clean up officers were called to process the scene and collect evidence.

The man is being held on the probation violation at the Osceola County Jail. TNT says they are seeking additional meth charges.