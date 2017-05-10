Norton Shores Police Officer Killed in Early Morning Crash While on Duty

A West Michigan police officer was killed in a traffic crash while on duty early this morning.

It happened at approximately 2:30 in the morning in Norton Shores, which is near Muskegon.

According to the Norton Shores Police Department, the officer was involved in a single vehicle crash.

A nearby resident called 911 to report the accident.

When crews arrived on scene they began treating the officer, who was severely injured.

He was taken to the hospital for further treatment, but he died as a result of his injuries.

The Norton Shores Police Department says the officer was 34-year-old Jonathon Ginka, a 10-year veteran of the department.

The Michigan State Police is investigating the cause of the crash.