M-22 Road Work Project in Leelanau County Starts Monday

And drivers in Leelanau County will need to plan for delays as a project gets underway on M-22.

MDOT plans to resurface nearly 13-miles of M-22 – from north of Glen Arbor to south of Leland.

The $4.8 million project is from Thoreson Road to M-204.

This project will include widening the paved portion of the shoulders to provide more room for bicyclists riding on the shoulder, and upgraded guardrail, recessed pavement markings for improved durability and visibility, new equipment for increased visibility at night and during inclement weather, and addition of centerline rumblestrips to help prevent lane-departure crashes.

This work will require lane closures with flag control. Access to homes and businesses will be accommodated at all times.

The work is expected to start on Monday, May 15th and take all summer, wrapping up by August 31st.