Dive Team Called to Help Pull Vehicle from Lake

Local dive teams were called to help pull a vehicle out of a lake.

It happened on Tuesday at Stevenson Lake in Isabella County.

The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team was called to that location to assist the DNR with attaching a cable to a vehicle that had rolled into the lake.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver had got out of his to check on his boat because it was drifting in the high winds.

But when he got out of his vehicle the driver thought he had put his vehicle in park, but accidentally ended up in reverse.

Divers attached the cable and the vehicle was removed from the water.