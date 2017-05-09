Gaylord Group Child Care Home License Suspended

The Michigan Department of Licensing And Regulatory Affairs recently announced a suspension of a group child care home in Otsego County.

LARA issued the order of summary suspension and a notice of intent to revoke the license of the Otsego County group child care home provider Diane Platte on Van Tyle Road in Gaylord.

This action resulted from a recent investigation of a complaint of the group child care home.

According to LARA – The April 28, 2017 complaint investigation found violations of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative rules regarding the suitability of a caregiver and of persons residing in the home, and reporting information to LARA.

LARA say they took emergency action to protect the health, welfare, and safety of children.

Platte has held a license to operate a group child care home since August 5, 2016. The license was for 12 children.

The measures took effect on April 28th and prohibits Platte from operating a group child care home. She may also not accept children inter her care.

Platte has the right to appeal the decision and but a hearing date has not been set.