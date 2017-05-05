Out of State Man Wanted on Warrant Arrested After Traffic Stop in Leelanau County

A man wanted in Texas was arrested during a traffic stop in Leelanau County.

It started on Monday when deputies got a “be on the lookout” call for a silver Cadillac with Texas plates because the driver may have been drunk.

A deputy located the vehicle in Suttons Bay on St Mary’s Street near Fourth Street and stopped the car.

Police identified the driver as 44-year-old Rocky Caudillo from Texas.

Deputies checked the National Crime Information Center and learned Caudillo was wanted out of Ellis County, Texas, for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, which is a 3rd degree felony.

The warrant was full extradition with a $15,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office says Caudillo has multiple pending warrants out of Ellis County and he has an extensive criminal history dating back to 1996. Charges include burglary, assault causing bodily harm, theft, promotion of prostitution, and indeceny with a child sexual contact.

Caudillo is currently held in the Leelanau County Jail on a fugitive from justice charge.

A passenger in the vehicle, a 29-year-old man from Texas, was also arrested for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.