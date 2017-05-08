RECALL – Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Waffles, and French Toast Recalled For Listeria Concerns
Pinnacle Foods – the makers of the Aunt Jemima brand frozen foods – are recalling all “Best By” dates of certain products because they have the potential to be contaminated with listeria.
Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems – and it can also cause short-term symptoms in healthy individuals.
The affected products include the Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles, and Frozen French Toast Slices.
The products were distributed across the country and in Mexico.
Pinnacle Foods initiated the recall after finding listeria in their manufacturing plant during testing.
All affected distributors and retail and food service customers are being notified and the affected products are being removed from store shelves.
The recall only affects the frozen products, none of the Aunt Jemima dry mixes or syrups are included in the recall.
No illnesses have been reported at this time.
Consumers should not consume these products. Affected product may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.
All ‘Best By’ dates of the following products are included in this recall:
|17 Retail Products
|PKG UPC
|AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz
|019600054603
|AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz
|019600054801
|AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
|019600057703
|AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
|019600058908
|AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz
|019600059684
|AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz
|019600061007
|AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz
|019600062004
|AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz
|019600062103
|AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz
|019600062202
|AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz
|019600062301
|AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz
|019600064701
|AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz
|019600064909
|AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz
|019600066408
|AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz
|019600068204
|AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz
|019600069102
|AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM
|019600435907
|AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT
|019600435921
2 additional items are being recalled in conjunction with the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA).
|Product
|PKG UPC
|AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz
|051000063915
|HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz
|658276202903