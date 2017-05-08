RECALL – Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Waffles, and French Toast Recalled For Listeria Concerns

POSTED May 8, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

Pinnacle Foods – the makers of the Aunt Jemima brand frozen foods – are recalling all “Best By” dates of certain products because they have the potential to be contaminated with listeria.

UCM557107Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems – and it can also cause short-term symptoms in healthy individuals.

The affected products include the Aunt Jemima Frozen Pancakes, Frozen Waffles, and Frozen French Toast Slices.

The products were distributed across the country and in Mexico.

Pinnacle Foods initiated the recall after finding listeria in their manufacturing plant during testing.

All affected distributors and retail and food service customers are being notified and the affected products are being removed from store shelves.

UCM557110The recall only affects the frozen products, none of the Aunt Jemima dry mixes or syrups are included in the recall.

No illnesses have been reported at this time.

Consumers should not consume these products. Affected product may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

All ‘Best By’ dates of the following products are included in this recall:

17 Retail Products PKG UPC
AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz 019600054603
AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz 019600054801
AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600057703
AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600058908
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600059684
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz 019600061007
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062004
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062103
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062202
AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062301
AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064701
AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064909
AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz 019600066408
AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600068204
AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600069102
AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM 019600435907
AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT 019600435921

2 additional items are being recalled in conjunction with the United State Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Product PKG UPC
AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz 051000063915
HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz 658276202903