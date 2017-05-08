PepsiCo Issues Taste Advisory for Certain Varieties of Pepsi for Possible Metallic Taste

Late last week PepsiCo, the maker of the popular soft drink Pepsi, announced an advisory concerning certain varieties of the drink.

According to Pepsi, there is a potential off-taste quality issue for the 16.9oz Pepsi bottles distributed in Michigan.

The advisory only concern the 16.9 oz bottles and is not a safety issue.

The products covered by the advisory were distributed in retail stores only in Michigan and contain the product codes HC022373 and HC022473.

This advisory only applies to 16.9 oz bottles of Pepsi-Cola – it does not apply to Diet Pepsi™, Pepsi Zero Sugar™ or any other Pepsi-Cola flavor variations, or any other package sizes.

In mid-March all potentially impacted products were withdrawn from nearly 200 retail locations across the state and the product is no longer for sale.

Between February and April of this year, Pepsi received 18 consumer complaints of a metallic taste in the drink.

No complaints have been received since April. Pepsi also says no illnesses or injuries related to this matter.

The product quality advisory is the direct result of an investigation that found minute particles of iron and chromium in the bottle due to parts failure during manufacturing.

The particles are smaller than a grain of table salt and caused the off-taste.