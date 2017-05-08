Motorists in Grand Traverse County Told to Plan for Delays as Road Work Project Starts on Wednesday

Motorists in Grand Traverse County are being told to expect delays later this week when a road construction project gets underway.

Starting on Wednesday crews will be working on Garfield Road from Duell Road to North Forestlane Drive in Garfield Township.

This is near the Cherryland Center.

Both northbound lanes will be closed as a gas main is relocated the surface is repaved.

Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane, drivers will be directed to the center turn lane.

Local traffic will be able to access businesses during this time, but the Grand Traverse Road Commission is letting drivers know they MUST PLAN FOR DELAYS and plan accordingly.

The agency strongly suggests finding alternate routes during the work.

The work will begin on Wednesday and 6am and is scheduled to be completed and the roadway reopened to traffic on Friday, also by 6am.