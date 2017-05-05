Spider Causes Distraction, Crash, in Leelanau County

Police in Leelanau County say distractions by a spider caused an accident where one person was injured.

The crash happened on Sunday shortly before 10 in the morning on South Good Harbor Trail, near East Gatzke Road in Centerville Township.

Police responded to the single vehicle crash and located a SUV off the side of the road and into some trees.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Grawn, told police that he was distracted by a spider on the visor above his head.

The SUV then veered off the road, traveling down the ditch through heavy brush, before stopping in the trees.

The driver was not hurt, but the passenger, a 29-year-old woman from Grawn, was treated at the scene for injuries to her wrist.