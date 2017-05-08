Clare County Teen Faces Possible Trespassing Charges

A Clare County teen could be facing charges after he was caught allegedly trespassing.

It happened last Friday night at approximately 9 o’clock at night in the 500 block of South Main Street in Clare County’s Redding Township.

That’s where deputies say the 15-year-old was walking when he jumped over a fence, into the yard of a 75-year-old man’s home.

The property owner came out of his home with a shotgun and ordered the teen to the ground.

He escorted the teen off of his property – where the teen’s mother was waiting to take him home.

A report is being sent to the Clare County Prosecutor for review.