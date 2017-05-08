Police Ask for Public’s Help to Identify Potted Plant Pilferer

A woman police say is stealing potted plants from an Isabella County business has struck again.

Police in the village of Shepherd are asking for help in locating a a person of interest in an ongoing theft investigation.

The thefts all happened at Four Seasons Floral.

Shepherd Police say the business was broken into three times in April, and she struck again in May.

Each time items were stolen, including potted flowers. The stolen items are said to be worth more than $600.

A security camera caught this woman, age unknown, entering into a greenhouse buildings several times.

The video shows the woman leaving the store with items.

Police believe the woman may have information on the previous break-ins.

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to contact the Shepherd Police Department.