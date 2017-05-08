Isabella County Teen Killed in Crash

An Isabella County teen was killed in a crash where their vehicle flipped over and caught on fire.

The accident happened on Saturday shortly after 1 in the morning on North Coldwater Road near El Camino Grande Road in Isabella County’s Sherman Township.

Emergency responders were called to that area for reports of a vehicle fire.

Fire fighters extinguished the flames and discovered a single body inside.

Deputies say a Ford Escape was traveling in that area when it appears to have left the roadway, traveled through the ditch, and hit a driveway, before flipping end over end.

The vehicle then caught fire.

Deputies gathered evidence at the scene which led them to a home in the Weidman area where they learned the driver may have been an 18-year-old teen.

The victim’s identity cannot be confirmed until the Medical Examiners Office completes their investigation.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the cause of the accident.