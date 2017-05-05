Emmet County Man Arrested After Removing Tether, Leading Police on Multiple High Speed Chases

An Emmet County man is back in custody, after police say he cut his tether and led officers and multiple high speed chases.

The Emmet County Sheriff says it started last Thursday – that’s when 45-year-old Roger Lee Milbrandt Jr removed his tether and was said to be in possession of a stolen license plate.

Probation Officials asked the sheriff’s office for help locating Milbrandt. He was said to be driving a maroon Pontiac Grand Prix.

Deputies located the vehicle, allegedly driven by Milbrandt, on Friday on Van Road in Emmet County’s Center Township at approximately 12:30 in the afternoon.

Deputies attempted to stop Milbrandt, but he took off, leading deputies on a high speed chase.

The chase was called off a short time later due to the high speeds he was driving at.

The Grand Prix was located again shortly before 3pm in the parking lot of the Cross Village General Store.

When deputies attempted to stop Milbrandt he again took off at high speeds, traveling down Levering Road.

The chase was called off a second time, again due to the high speeds and because local schools were letting children out for the day.

On Saturday police located the vehicle parked on Abrams Road in Cross Village Township.

This time deputies were able to take Milbrandt into custody.

He has been charged with four felony charges, two counts of fleeing from police, one count of forging license documents or plates, and one count of tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

Milbrandt remains lodged in the Emmet County Jail.