Person of the Week – Bethany Irwin

This week’s Person Of The Week is a woman who has served several communities through the Salvation Army.

Bethany Irwin is an Envoy at the Salvation Army in Petoskey, but has served in several communities

At the Salvation Army she handles events, the financials, and anything else she needs to.

Bethany says helping people is what led her to joining the Salvation Army.

For her work helping out each community she has served Bethany Irwin receives this weeks title of person of the week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community — whether that’s by getting involved with a non-profit, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”