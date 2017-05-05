DNR Asks for Public’s Help Investigating Turkey Poaching in Midland County

The DNR is asking for the public’s help in their investigation into a turkey poaching incident that happened in Midland County.

Five turkey carcasses were found on April 28 in Jerome Township. The breast meat had been removed and the carcasses discarded.

The DNR and the North Central chapter of the Michigan Wild Turkey Hunters Association are offering rewards for information that leads to a successful conviction.

Violators could face up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000, as well as court costs and reimbursement to the state of $1,000 per turkey.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call or text the Report All Poaching line at 80.292.7800.

While citizens can remain anonymous, they must provide their names if they wish to receive the reward.