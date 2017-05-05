Authorities Warn of Scammer Posing as City Officials in Petoskey

Authorities in Petoskey are warning of another scam happening in the area.

According to the Petoskey Department of Public Safety a phone scam is circulating in the Petoskey area where scammers are pretending to work for the city.

The callers will tell people to a one-eight-hundred number and ask for managers by name.

They say they are with the city of Petoskey and are with the department that shuts off electrical services.

The DPS says the city will never call about electrical services – all notices will be written and sent through the mail.

Authorities remind people to never give information out over the phone, and anyone with questions about their electric bills should stop by the office on Lake Street, or call the local office number.