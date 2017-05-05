Driver Faces Felony Drunk Driving Charges After Nearly Hitting Patrol Car

A call from a concerned resident in Leelanau County led to the arrest of an alleged drunk driver.

It happened on Thursday just before noon in Leelanau County’s Bingham Township.

According to the sheriff’s office – the 911 Center received a call saying a truck was swerving all over the roadway on South Lake Leelanau Drive near Bingham Road.

A deputy was a short distance away and pulled over the side of the road to wait for the truck to pass.

The truck did pass by the deputy, nearly sideswipping the stopped patrol car.

The deputy stopped the truck and the driver was identified as a 38-year-old man from Lake Ann.

The deputy says the man was visibly impaired, and after investigating, arrested the man for drunk driving.

The man has two previous convictions for drunk driving, plus one for leaving the scene of a crash where alcohol was involved.

The previous convictions make this third arrest a felony third offense. The man was lodged in the Leelanau County Jail.