Two Injured in Gladwin County House Explosion

Two people were injured in a house explosion in Gladwin County.

It happened Thursday evening at a home on Pine Street in Gladwin County’s Sherman Township.

According to the Gladwin Fire Department, a homeowner was doing work on his home when he accidentally hit a propane tank.

The owner was drilling through a home and penetrated the tank, igniting the gas and causing the explosion.

The homeowner and one other person in the home were injured in the explosion.

They were each taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The home was destroyed and two nearby buildings were also damaged in the blast.