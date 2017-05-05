Body of Missing Kayaker Located in Otsego County

The body of a missing kayaker was located in an Otsego County Lake.

In early April a kayaker went missing on Otsego Lake.

A witness saw the kayak overturned on April 7th and called authorities.

A massive search was undertaken, involving Coast Guard Helicopters and the Michigan State Police Dive Team.

Crews continued to search, but were unable to locate the man’s body at that time.

Now the Otsego County Emergency Management says the man’s body has been recovered from the lake.