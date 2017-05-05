Child Flown to Hospital After a Boating Accident that the Sheriff’s Office is Investigating as a Criminal Matter

A child was flown to a hospital in Grand Rapids following a boating accident in Mason County.

It happened on Hamlin Lake near Tamarac Village at approximately 1:30 in the afternoon on Friday.

That’s when the Mason/Oceana 911 Center got a call of an overturned boat on the lake and three people were in the water.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene and the Hamlin Fire Department launched a rescue boat.

The rescue boat reached the overturned boat where three people were clinging to the side.

Crews pulled the 41-year-old man, 24-year-old woman, and 7-year-old child from the water.

The sheriff’s office says the child was wearing a life jacket.

All three were taken to Spectrum Health in Ludington, where the child was then flown to a hospital in Grand Rapids for further treatment.

The Mason County Sheriff says their drug recognition expert was called to the hospital and that the case is being investigated as a criminal matter.

When that investigation is complete it will be forwarded to the county prosecutor for review.