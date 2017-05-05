RECALL – NOW Health Group Announces Recall of Select Cashew Butters Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

The NOW Health Group of Bloomingdale, Illinois has announced a recall of select varieties of Ellyndale Nutty Infusions Roasted Cashew Butter because the products could be contaminated with listeria.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems.

The products were distributed online and in stores across the country.

Recalled products include:

Item Number Description Lot Number Best By Date E0540 Ellyndale® Nutty Infusions™ Roasted Cashew Butter, 10 oz. plastic jars 2125155 2/19 E0541 Ellyndale® Nutty Infusions™ Ginger Wasabi Cashew Flavor, 10 oz. plastic jars 2124118 3/19

No other Ellyndale products are involved in this recall.

The contamination was found during a routine inspection by the FDA at the supplier for Nutty Infusions.

Production of the affected products has been suspended and investigators are attempted to locate the source of the problem.

No illnesses have been reported at this time.