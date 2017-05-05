CWTA Asks Public to Help Choose New Name

A local transportation authority is looking to update their look.

The Cadillac Wexford Transit Authority recently held several focus groups and in one, the public made is clear they would like to see an updated image for the CWTA.

The first step in the process is choosing a new name. After narrowing down the choices from fifty different options, three remain. The options are the WexExpress, WexRide, or EasyRide.

These choices are now available for voting on by the public to help decide the new name.

The CWTA says they are looking forward to serving the community with a fresh look.

Voting on the new name can be done online, or in person on the buses and voting will be open until May 31st.