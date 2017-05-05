Northern Michigan DNR Officer Graduations from FBI Academy

A northern Michigan DNR officer recently graduated from the prestigious FBI National Academy.

Capt. Wade Hamilton, the Region 1 field operations coordinator who supervises DNR law enforcement in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula, recently completed the intensive 10-week course.

The academy is an invitation-only, professional course of study for law enforcement managers. It is designed to improve the administration of justice and to raise law enforcement standards, knowledge and cooperation worldwide.

The DNR Law Enforcement Division Chief said Hamilton earned this opportunity due to his leadership and professionalism.

Hamilton has nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience. He is a 23-year DNR veteran who also served five years in the Michigan State Police.