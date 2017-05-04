TCPD Holds Bike Auction This Weekend

This weekend the Traverse City Police Department will auction off the many bicycles that were recovered and unclaimed.

Over 140 bikes will be up for auction this year, they were recovered from both the city and Grand Traverse County.

The bikes range from older 10-speeds to high-end mountain and road bikes.

The Traverse City Police Department says in the past the bikes have gone for as little as $1 up to several hundred dollars, depending on the type of bike and the condition it’s in.

All money raised from the auction is split between the city and the county, and deposited in the general fund.

The auction takes place at the Traverse City Department of Public Works on Woodmere Avenue this Saturday, starting at 9:30 in the morning. However, the venue will be open, allowing people the chance to look at the bikes starting at 8:30.