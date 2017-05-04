Osceola County Woman Accused of Leaving Scene of Accident

An Osceola County woman was arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of a crash.

On Tuesday the Clare County Central Dispatch got a report of a single vehicle crash with injuries.

The caller said her stepson was in a vehicle with his biological mother and they were involved in the crash.

Deputies met with the caller who said she had already met with the boy’s mother before taking the child.

The caller and her stepson were then taken to the hospital for treatment of a laceration to the child’s head.

Deputies then located the scene of the crash near the intersection of Cedar and M-115 in Clare County’s Freeman Township.

By the time deputies arrived, the vehicle had already left the scene of the accident.

However, evidence from the scene did lead deputies to the driver, 31-year-old Elaine Garlitz from Sears.

Deputies went to her home and say they located the vehicle from the crash, which had significant damage from the accident.

Garlitz was arrested and has been charged with failing to stop at a traffic crash resulting in serious injury, operating a vehicle with no insurance, and failing to report a traffic crash involving injury.