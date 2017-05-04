Two People Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Drugs into Benzie County

Two people were arrested after they were caught allegedly bringing drugs into northern Michigan with the intent to sell them.

On Wednesday detectives with the Traverse Narcotics Team got a tip that a heroin was being brought from Detroit to Benzie County.

Detectives had descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle.

With this information officers located the vehicle near Crystal Mountain and with assistance from the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was stopped.

Detectives spoke with the driver, a 19-year-old teen and a passenger, a 25-year-old man, both from Benzie County, who are said to have been dealing heroin in and around the Benzie County area.

A search of the vehicle allegedly found 14-grams of heroin with a small amount of cash.

The passenger is being held on charges of conspiracy to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver, possession of heroin, and using a computer to commit a crime.

The driver is being held in the Benzie County Jail on charges of conspiracy to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver, possession of heroin, and using a computer to commit a crime.

Both suspects are being held pending arraignment.