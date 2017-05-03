Mesick Elementary Particiaptes in All Children Exercising Simultaneously

At Mesick Elementary, students got a chance to exercise in the nice weather Wednesday afternoon.

The school participated in All Children Exercising Simultaneously, a nationwide event that aims to get kids moving.

The students jogged around the school’s track for roughly 45 minutes while older students from Mesick High School tallied their progress.

Mesick Elementary has been participating in this event for 20 years, due to the dedication of Physical Education Instructor Joe Fitzpatrick.

The event will continue for years to come, and educators says it’s tremendously improved students’ morale.