Number of Traffic Deaths Rises in Michigan

There were more than 1,000 traffic fatalities in the state in 2016, the first time in nearly a decade.

This is the second year Michigan traffic deaths increased by 10 percent.

The number of fatalities rose to 1,064 in 2016 up from 963 in 2015, according to information from the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center.

he last year Michigan exceeded 1,000 traffic fatalities was 2007.

Crashes, injuries and serious injuries were up as well.

Positive progress was noted in several areas, including alcohol-involved traffic deaths which fell 11 percent, from 303 in 2015 to 271 in 2016, and a 7 percent decline for young driver-involved fatalities, those ages 16 to 20, which fell from 158 in 2015 to 147 in 2016.

The increases are part of a national trend of rapidly rising traffic deaths. Researchers believe an improved economy and lower gas prices have contributed to an increase in miles driven.