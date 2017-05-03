Flint Man Sentenced for Returning Ten Thousand Out of State Pop Cans

The Michigan Attorney General is reminding residents that it’s against the law to return out of state pop cans for the Michigan deposit.

This is after a Flint man was recently sentenced for returning more than 10,000 out of state cans and bottles, scamming Michigan’s bottle return program.

John Custer Woodfill, a 70-year-old man, had pled guilty to the charges back in March.

According to the Attorney General, Woodfill’s operation was discovered when an informant alerted troopers.

During their investigation, troopers discovered that from April of 2012 to April of 2015, Woodfill had bought uncrushed, non-returnable cans for scrap in Indiana, and brought them back for the deposit return in Michigan.

A partner, now deceased, relocated to Brownstown, Indiana, where he operated a beverage can “recycling” outfit, buying locally non-refundable pop and beer cans for 60-80 cents a pound. Those non-Michigan cans and bottles were then brought back to Flint by Woodfill where he developed a system of return throughout lower Michigan in order to take advantage of our state’s refund law on deposits.

As part of his plea the van and trailer he used have been forfeited, and he owes $400,000 in restitution to the state.