Off-Duty Deputy Helps Save Unresponsive Driver

An off-duty deputy in Isabella County played a role in saving the life of driver who was found unresponsive behind the wheel.

It happened on Monday at the southbound exit ramp from US-127 to M-20 on the north end of Mt Pleasant.

Isabella County Deputy Tyler Bradley was off-duty when he noticed several vehicles driving around a stopped vehicle.

Deputy Bradley stopped to see if the driver needed assistance and found the driver unresponsive and not breathing.

The vehicle was still in gear and the driver was holding the brake, preventing it from moving.

Deputy Bradley put the vehicle in park, got the driver out of the vehicle, and started CPR.

He also called for medical responders.

The Mt Pleasant Fire Department was not far away clearing another call and quickly responded.

Deputy Bradley continued chest compression as an AED was attached to the driver. He continued to assist responders during this process.

MMR arrived on scene and the driver was taken to the hospital where they later regained a pulse, but their current condition is unknown.

The Isabella County Sheriff says Deputy Bradley’s quick action played a role in the driver regaining a pulse and respiration.