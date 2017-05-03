Prescribed Burn in Missaukee County on Thursday
Those living or traveling in Missaukee County should not be alarmed if they see a fire near the Conservation District Office building on Thursday.
The Missaukee County Conservation District is performing a prescribed burn at two in the afternoon.
The Office says they are trying to reduce the thatch that has accumulated around their plants and they are also trying to enhance the area for future plantings.
The burn will be done by personnel certified to perform the conservation practice.