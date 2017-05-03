Texas Man Convicted of Manufacturing Meth, Possessing Meth in Presence of Minor

A Texas man was recently convicted of manufacturing meth in Wexford County.

Levi Dougherty, a 32-year-old man from Texas, was convicted of one count of controlled substance-manufacturing meth and one count of possession of meth in the presence of a minor.

The charges come from an investigation that started when MSP troopers were called to assist with a wellness check on a five-year-old who lived with his mother and her boyfriend in a cabin at Vacation Lanes in Cadillac.

Troopers didn’t find anyone at the cabin, but they did stop a vehicle a short time later that had the boy and his mother inside.

While on the stop, troopers got a call from a witness that Dougherty was seen dumping trash in the dumpster at Vacation Lanes.

Troopers went back to the cabins and found a duffle bag that contained items commonly used to make meth.

Dougherty was located a short time later and arrested on meth related charges. A search of the cabin located three one-pot meth labs.

A sentencing date has not been set.