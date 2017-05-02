Mason County Roll-Over Crash Injures Two

Two people were injured in a crash in Mason County over the weekend.

The accident happened on US-10 near Stiles Road in Amber Township at approximately 2pm on Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office a vehicle, driven by a 50-year-old man from Scottville, was westbound on US-10 when he lost control and slid into the path of an eastbound vehicle.

The eastbound vehicle was driven by a 62-year-old Fountain man.

The crash caused the 62-year-old’s vehicle to leave the roadway and rollover, pinning him inside.

Both the driver and his 53-year-old passenger were taken to Spectrum Health in Ludington for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Scottville man was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions.