Product Safety Commission Issues Warning About 3,000+ ‘Hoverboards’

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissions is urging people to immediately stop using a brand of the so called hoverboards after evidence points to the boards being involved in a fatal house fire.



That house fire happened in Harrisbug, Pennsylvania back in March and it took the lives of two young girls.

The CPSC says evidence from that fire shows that the LayZ Board was involved in the tragic fire.



The LayZ Board is a two-wheeled, battery-powered, self-balancing scooter that has a pivoting platform intended for the rider’s feet and does not have a handlebar. The name LayZ Board appears on the front of the product.

The boards were manufactured in China and more than 3,000 units were imported into the U.S.

Due to the fire hazard the boards pose, the CPSC is urging the public to stop charging and to stop using their LayZ Boards.

People who ho choose to dispose of their hoverboards should take them to a local recycling center for safe handling of the lithium-ion battery.