Downstate Man Arrested For Antrim County Break-In

The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 37 year old male from the Lansing

area for illegally entering a home.

At around midnight Saturday, the homeowner was woken up by someone

pounding on the door and trying to get inside.

The homeowner locked herself in a bathroom and called 911.

At that point, she heard the door break open.

When deputies arrived they found a man that appeared to be intoxicated, standing in the

home.

The victim was not hurt during the incident but was scared and shaken up.

The man was arrested and taken to the Antrim County Jail without

incident.

He is currently being charged with illegal entry, disorderly person and malicious

destruction of property.

The man’s name has not yet been released.