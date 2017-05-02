Man Dead In Crawford County Roll-Over Accident

An accident claimed the life of a 28-year-old man in Crawford County Saturday.

It happened at around 2 o’clock Saturday morning on M-72 near Staley Lake Road in Grayling Township.

That’s where Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a single vehicle roll-over accident.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found the 28-year-old man unresponsive.

At that point, deputies tried to revive the man, but ultimately pronounced him dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says the man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is a factor in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing.