Man Dead In Crawford County Roll-Over Accident
An accident claimed the life of a 28-year-old man in Crawford County Saturday.
It happened at around 2 o’clock Saturday morning on M-72 near Staley Lake Road in Grayling Township.
That’s where Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call of a single vehicle roll-over accident.
Deputies say when they arrived, they found the 28-year-old man unresponsive.
At that point, deputies tried to revive the man, but ultimately pronounced him dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office says the man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is a factor in the accident.
The investigation is ongoing.