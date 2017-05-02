Traverse City Man Arrested For Having Gun While Drunk

A Traverse City man was arrested for allegedly having a gun while drunk.

It happened on Sunday at approximately 3 o’clock in the morning on Glenview Lane in Garfield Township.

Deputies were called to that location for the report of a disorderly person.

Deputies say all suspects involved were consuming alcohol and were visible drunk at the time.

As deputies were speaking with those involved, one of the men told deputies that he was carrying a firearm.

Deputies detained the 57-year-old man from Traverse City and say they found a loaded revolver in the man’s front pocket.

The man had a blood alcohol content of .3 and was arrested for possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

Deputies also arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly assaulted the 57-year-old earlier in the evening.

Both men were arrested and lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail.