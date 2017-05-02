Man Arrested for Stealing Scrap in Wexford County

Police arrested a man in Wexford County after being accused of stealing scrap metal from a local business.

Deputies were called to the Red Bus Relic Store, on Filmore Avenue in Haring Township, shortly before 3 in the morning on Saturday for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

On scene deputies say a man was allegedly loading scrap metal into his vehicle.

Wexford County Deputies and officers from the Cadillac Police continued to investigate.

More scrap metal was allegedly found in the backyard of the man’s home.

Police believe that the man was involved in a theft from the same business earlier in the week.

Deputies talked to the owner of the business, and all the stolen items were returned to the owner.

The suspect was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.

The man’s name is being withheld, pending arraignment.