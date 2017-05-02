Stolen ‘Thin Blue Line’ Flag Returned to MSP Post

A flag that was stolen from a memorial for a fallen MSP trooper has been returned.

Over the weekend, the MSP Hart post said a ‘thin blue line’ flag had been stolen from a memorial for trooper Paul Butterfield.

In 2013 trooper Butterfield was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

The thin blue line is a symbol used by law enforcement and the public to show support for their efforts.

MI News 26 spoke with the Hart post and learned that the flag has since been returned.